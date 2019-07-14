United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position Maintained by Towle & Co; Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Avid Technology (AVID) as Shares Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81M, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 332,994 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – APPOINTS KEN GAYRON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Quincy Media Deploys Avid’s Story-centric TV News Workflow Across 14 U.S. Markets; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Avid Sports Solutions Embraced by Top Collegiate Athletic Programs Across the Country; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares to 78,431 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 101,226 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,868 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0% or 4,496 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 61,488 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 2,494 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 56,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 154,581 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,032 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). 17,858 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. 5,722 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 53,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 208,020 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 49,305 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 38,000 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 122,264 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 2,384 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 0% or 9,256 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 34,863 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 262,140 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 296,800 were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Blackrock owns 7.51M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 96,497 shares. 1.59 million are owned by State Street. Cs Mckee Lp holds 52,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 128 shares.

