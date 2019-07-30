United Nat Foods (UNFI) Market Value Declined While Towle & Co Boosted by $477,958 Its Holding; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 985,382 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,963 are owned by Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Company. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has invested 2.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,124 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc reported 0.73% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 20,156 shares. Westwood Group, Texas-based fund reported 9,363 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 5.97% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,850 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 437,286 shares. Sterling Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 78,679 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.1% or 7,208 shares. Founders Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,197 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lincoln holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,350 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 254,822 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Player is a Better Stock to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S.-China Trade Truce Brings Big Pre-Market Gains – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).