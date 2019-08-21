United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding Held by Redwood Capital Management Llc; As Csx Com (CSX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 2.96 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,679 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 118,115 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 150 shares. Creative Planning reported 45,207 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 96,497 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 313 shares. 100,965 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Com. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 49,305 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 26,178 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 839 shares. Geode Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Maverick accumulated 186,910 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 297,764 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 50,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Natural Foods sues Goldman Sachs over $2.9B Supervalu deal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Morgan Stanley, United Natural Foods, and Signet Jewelers Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods Delivers Core Growth in the Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Stable Earnings Picture – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.