United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding Has Increased by Kiltearn Partners Llp; Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) Holder Pggm Investments Decreased Stake by $6.28 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.58M market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 313,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 155,145 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 469,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart Com (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.88M shares to 4.62M shares, valued at $148.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 892,800 shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $250.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 677,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).