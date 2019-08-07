United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding Has Boosted by Valueworks Llc; Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Its Haemonetics (HAE) Position by $2.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 28,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 271,579 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76M, up from 242,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.02% or $14.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 808,548 shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE)

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 180,508 shares to 324,225 shares, valued at $31.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

