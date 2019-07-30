United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Valueworks Has Boosted Its Holding by $810,940 as Share Price Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by $1.99 Million

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 236.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 110,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 157,658 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 46,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 4.32 million shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,006 shares to 136,639 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,969 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Fell 13% Today – The Motley Fool” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear Tire Dips to 52-Week Low: What’s Behind the Fall? – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Crainscleveland.com published: “Goodyear looking to boost capacity at North Carolina plant – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: F, GM, PAG, PCAR & GT Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Remains A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

