United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Redwood Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.87 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Management Inc holds 49,235 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 9,506 shares. Proshare Limited Com reported 173,637 shares. Arga Invest Limited Partnership owns 11,325 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 20,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr holds 295,716 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Private Advisor Grp Limited Company accumulated 16,739 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Allstate Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 12,218 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 52 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 24,361 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,626 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

