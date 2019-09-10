United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake; Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 696,807 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 3,950 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 63,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.12 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares to 568,184 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 452,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).