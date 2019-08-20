United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Stock Declined While Winslow Asset Management Boosted Stake by $703,755; Ibm Corp. (IBM) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 365,361 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 2.51 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.15% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 66,932 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 30,480 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 118,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 78,587 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 3,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 38,829 shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 186,910 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 80 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Creative Planning holds 0% or 45,207 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 45,285 shares.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Short Selling Ramps Up as UNFI Flashes Historic Bear Signal – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Supervalu Of United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares to 126,305 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,677 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 5.61% or 176,932 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated invested in 13,707 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First American Bancorporation holds 0.11% or 10,412 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Management holds 2,355 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.11% or 6,972 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset owns 82,698 shares. Diversified Tru Communications accumulated 3,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,603 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 5,675 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,296 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Llc has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neumann Capital Limited Com has 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,200 shares. 2,555 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com accumulated 5,405 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.56 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.