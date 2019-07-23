United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Shares Declined While Winslow Asset Management Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 15.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 673,013 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 2,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 78,587 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,043 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has 315,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 144 shares. Parkside Bank holds 0% or 72 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bartlett Com Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 77 shares. Towle holds 2.35% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs owns 14,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37,658 were reported by Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd New York holds 0.67% or 137,668 shares. Citadel Ltd Company stated it has 395,145 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is United Natural Foods Making Money? – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why United Natural Foods Inc. Stock Tumbled Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “United Natural Foods Struggles to Digest Its SUPERVALU Acquisition – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares to 318,410 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.