United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $703,755; Trinseo S A (TSE) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.46 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 365,493 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51 million, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 215,084 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.78M for 5.23 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

