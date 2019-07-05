United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $3.09 Million; Valuation Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 8,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,205 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 38,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,240 shares to 53,998 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,753 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU).