United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Holder Winslow Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Paragon Capital Management Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $505,465

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,397 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 55,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Hightower Advisors Lc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 3,845 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 86,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 79,157 shares. Regions Fin has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 13 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 32,116 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0% or 1,888 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Maverick Limited reported 0.03% stake. First Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 57,900 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,246 shares to 94,677 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares to 81,784 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,432 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.63% or 61,035 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs holds 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 241,413 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 481,011 are owned by British Columbia Inv Management Corporation. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 68,141 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Longer Investments has 38,145 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 0.01% or 52,541 shares in its portfolio. 78,693 were accumulated by Argent Tru Communication. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp stated it has 13,700 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 4,836 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 63,091 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 0% or 21,374 shares. Axa reported 252,292 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc accumulated 3.79 million shares.