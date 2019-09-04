United Microelectronics (UMC) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Kennametal (TR) Stock Price Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased by $793,477 Its Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kennametal Inc (TR) by 314.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 34,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 45,480 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 10,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 36,495 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 652,271 shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $90.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Legal General Public Limited Com accumulated 18,406 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 5,873 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 82,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 333,919 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.45% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 143,804 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). State Street holds 595,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 4 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 355,297 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.13% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 585,432 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 11,785 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 37,862 shares.