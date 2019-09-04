United Microelectronics (UMC) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Timber Hill Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $347,840; Valuation Declined

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 5.36M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 17.82M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68M, up from 16.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 592,413 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,682 shares to 8,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 193,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,048 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Group Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6.31M shares. Price Michael F has 11,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rdl Finance holds 6,150 shares. Moreover, Violich Capital Mngmt has 1.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Fin Serv accumulated 91,149 shares. Whittier has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability has 28,483 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Valley National Advisers Inc owns 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,833 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.41% or 795,487 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc holds 0.66% or 30,516 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 266,703 shares.