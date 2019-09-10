United Microelectronics (UMC) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $340,000 as Stock Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Increased Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.155. About 96,510 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 25/04/2018 – UMC SEES 2Q FOUNDRY CAPACITY UTILIZATION IN MID-90% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 1.65M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 216,692 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 5,882 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 156,488 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 6,334 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 119,048 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.19% or 69,206 shares. Blackrock reported 36.54 million shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,753 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 20,108 shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 99,710 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $168.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.