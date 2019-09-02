United Microelectronics (UMC) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake by $340,000 as Share Value Rose; As Celanese (CE) Share Price Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Decreased Its Holding by $492,500

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 2 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197,000, down from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 187,512 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – SST and UMC Announce Qualification of Embedded SuperFlash® Technology on 40 nm CMOS Process; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $301.30M for 11.25 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 13,301 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 66,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 221,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 402,980 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 35,300 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 2.97M shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 106,820 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,322 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 8,974 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 4,907 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 18,975 shares. Invesco reported 902,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bowling Port Management Llc reported 13,065 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northern has 1.35M shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 6,268 shares to 16,645 shares, valued at $354.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).