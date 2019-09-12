United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92 Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.52 N/A 0.40 45.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Microelectronics Corporation and Park Aerospace Corp. Park Aerospace Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Microelectronics Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. United Microelectronics Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8% Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9%

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Park Aerospace Corp.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Microelectronics Corporation are 2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Park Aerospace Corp.’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.3. Park Aerospace Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.9% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares and 82.9% of Park Aerospace Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Park Aerospace Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79% Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation was less bullish than Park Aerospace Corp.

Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. beats United Microelectronics Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.