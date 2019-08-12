United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Both United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92 ASML Holding N.V. 197 0.00 N/A 6.05 36.83

Table 1 demonstrates United Microelectronics Corporation and ASML Holding N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASML Holding N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Microelectronics Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Microelectronics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ASML Holding N.V., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8% ASML Holding N.V. 0.00% 19.9% 11.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. ASML Holding N.V. on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Microelectronics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ASML Holding N.V. are 2.7 and 1.6 respectively. ASML Holding N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Microelectronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.9% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares and 17.2% of ASML Holding N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ASML Holding N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79% ASML Holding N.V. -4.81% 3.65% 7.96% 25.75% 3.87% 43.18%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ASML Holding N.V.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. beats United Microelectronics Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.