United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Comparing side by side

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.06 34.17 ASML Holding N.V. 189 0.00 N/A 6.36 31.57

In table 1 we can see United Microelectronics Corporation and ASML Holding N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASML Holding N.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United Microelectronics Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Microelectronics Corporation and ASML Holding N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% ASML Holding N.V. 0.00% 21.1% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. ASML Holding N.V.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Microelectronics Corporation are 2.8 and 2.4. Competitively, ASML Holding N.V. has 2.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation and ASML Holding N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ASML Holding N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of ASML Holding N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.4% are ASML Holding N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -5.96% 6.22% 15.17% 22.02% -25.45% 14.53% ASML Holding N.V. -0.4% 0.4% 10.05% 14.32% -0.65% 28.92%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation was less bullish than ASML Holding N.V.

Summary

ASML Holding N.V. beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Microelectronics Corporation.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems with a focus on lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. The company offers TWINSCAN systems, which are equipped with i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. Its TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems that place water between the wafer and a systemÂ’s projection lens to enhance focus and enable circuit line width to shrink to smaller dimensions. In addition, the company provides TWINSCAN NXT platform, which enables improved imaging and overlay; and NXE system, an optical technology that utilizes reflective mirrors, as well as installed base products and services. Further, it produces dual-stage design lithography systems. ASML Holding N.V. markets and sells its products through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.