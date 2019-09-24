United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Contrasting side by side

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92 Ambarella Inc. 47 10.09 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Microelectronics Corporation and Ambarella Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics Corporation’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Microelectronics Corporation are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 9.8 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Microelectronics Corporation and Ambarella Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Ambarella Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.67, with potential downside of -10.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.9% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year United Microelectronics Corporation was less bullish than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats United Microelectronics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.