United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Valuation Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.96 Million; Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 51,234 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $695.07. About 41,109 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. Hogan Michael also bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. DiFrancesco Paul F bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964. The insider St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. MARTZ BRAD bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was made by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 31,240 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Rech, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,550 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 11,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 35,794 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 3,330 shares. 23,839 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Next Financial Grp has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 10 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,450 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Of San Francisco stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 30.43 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.