United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019; Procter & Gamble Company (the (PG) Sellers Decreased By 7.94% Their Shorts

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. United Insurance Holdings Corp’s current price of $11.77 translates into 0.51% yield. United Insurance Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 250,991 shares traded or 99.40% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Procter & Gamble Company (the (NYSE:PG) had a decrease of 7.94% in short interest. PG’s SI was 21.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.94% from 22.91M shares previously. With 7.06M avg volume, 3 days are for Procter & Gamble Company (the (NYSE:PG)’s short sellers to cover PG’s short positions. The SI to Procter & Gamble Company (the’s float is 0.84%. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13 million shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,433 activity. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were sold by Peed Daniel, worth $128,600. Whittemore Kent G bought 400 shares worth $6,446. Hogan Michael had bought 2,500 shares worth $40,350. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick. $22,155 worth of stock was bought by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.83 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% or 172,710 shares. Invesco holds 924,520 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,053 shares. 849 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 1,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 58,439 shares. Amer Intll Grp holds 0% or 15,639 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 268,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 25,264 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 315,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 276 are held by Moody Natl Bank Tru Division. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 599,100 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $285.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 79.92 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.