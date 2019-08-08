United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Sentiment Is 1.48

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 40 decreased and sold stakes in NBT Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 23.47 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. United Insurance Holdings Corp’s current price of $11.77 translates into 0.51% yield. United Insurance Holdings Corp’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $11.77 lastly. It is down 44.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

More notable recent NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.6 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.69 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does NBT Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBTB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.88M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 40,848 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $771,433 activity. $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G. $129,840 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was sold by Peed Daniel. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27. Hogan Michael also bought $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. On Friday, February 22 POITEVINT ALEC II bought $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 13,250 shares. 3,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 13,650 shares. Moreover, Ancora Lc has 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 46,370 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 47,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polaris Capital Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 170,651 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 849 shares in its portfolio. 157,012 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc. Pitcairn owns 16,300 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 122,989 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside State Bank has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 50,462 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Charles Schwab Management Inc accumulated 0% or 120,047 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $506.13 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.