United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Price Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Increased Position; Westwood Global Investments Has Raised Ternium (TX) Stake by $3.56 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.67M market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 278,041 shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 606,810 shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Synovus Corporation reported 6,543 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 14,151 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 58,439 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 924,520 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,370 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 25,264 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Grp owns 15,639 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 8,089 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 391,362 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 118,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De reported 30,629 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,400 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.23 million activity. Hogan Michael bought 2,500 shares worth $40,350. 1,000 shares valued at $14,560 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10. 4,258 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.