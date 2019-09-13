United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.96 Million; As Atricure (ATRC) Stock Value Rose, Hood River Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 113,504 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 14,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 407,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, up from 393,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 45,474 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 382,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Comml Bank accumulated 14,530 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Company invested in 12,254 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hood River Capital Limited Co has 0.57% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). United Automobile Association owns 65,848 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 362,777 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 211,390 shares. Prudential Inc reported 120,496 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com has invested 0.03% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 122,550 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 184,241 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares to 222,980 shares, valued at $27.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 23,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,754 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc owns 378 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 26,674 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 138,377 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 19,902 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 64 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. 8,372 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Morgan Stanley owns 113,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,724 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 173,179 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 1,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Lc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $687,242 activity. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F. The insider Whittemore Kent G bought 300 shares worth $3,554. $35,250 worth of stock was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216.

