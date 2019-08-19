United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.71 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Bloombergsen Has Lifted Its Position by $2.45 Million

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 3.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 74,618 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.23 million activity. Hogan Michael bought $21,630 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $216,285. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was bought by Maroney Patrick. $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 28,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 23,285 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 31,697 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 122,989 shares. Moreover, Ashford Cap Mngmt has 1.34% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 576,313 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 58,439 shares. Polaris Mgmt reported 170,651 shares stake. Amer Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 14,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested in 36,194 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 16,188 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,310 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust accumulated 1.29% or 181,191 shares. Palladium Prns Lc holds 113,703 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Frontier Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 5,558 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 645,611 shares. Hudock Group Lc owns 3,251 shares. 14,554 were reported by State Bank Of Stockton. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,600 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 118,134 shares stake. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na invested in 22,191 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 911,546 are held by Amer Grp Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 4,251 shares.