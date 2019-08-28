United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.71 Million as Valuation Declined; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $936,174; Valuation Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 614,728 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 4,812 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 170,651 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 14,151 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Lc holds 303,012 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ameriprise Fincl owns 118,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 25,264 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 599,100 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 58,439 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp reported 735 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. Maroney Patrick bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock. Shares for $12,860 were bought by Hogan Michael on Tuesday, August 20. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock. 4,258 shares were bought by St John Scott, worth $50,216. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth owns 22 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.36% or 1.12M shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scharf Llc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 918,596 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank accumulated 0.33% or 76,396 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 23,385 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Ca. Hexavest Incorporated has 605,187 shares. Northwest Counselors Llc accumulated 31,635 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability owns 27,204 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 46,947 shares. 129,910 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management. Landscape Capital Management Ltd reported 40,576 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MTUM, PG, SBUX, PYPL – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,700 shares to 74,937 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,560 shares, and cut its stake in Hfe Usa Llc.