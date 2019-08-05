United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.71 Million; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $940,000 as Share Price Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 4.25M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 177,952 shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 2 sales for $710,474 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Peed Daniel, worth $129,840. Hogan Michael had bought 2,500 shares worth $40,350 on Friday, February 22. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 11,372 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 13,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has 276 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 172,710 were reported by Principal Fincl. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 157,012 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 8,372 shares. Stadium Capital Lc owns 1.44% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 170,965 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Amer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Brad Kalter as General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.