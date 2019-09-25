United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $3.15 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 277 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 995.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 115,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 3.29 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – AMD’s Signs of Life as it Enters ‘Ryzen’ Year Two — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

