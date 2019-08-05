United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Raymond James; The Price Objective is Set to $15.0000; DIAMCOR MINING ORDINARY SHARES CANA (DMIFF) SI Decreased By 40.3%

Raymond James currently has a $15.0000 target on the $486.35M market cap company or 33.33% upside potential. In a research note revealed to clients and investors on 5 August, United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock had its “Outperform” Rating restate by research analysts at Raymond James.

DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) had a decrease of 40.3% in short interest. DMIFF’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 40.3% from 6,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 20 days are for DIAMCOR MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)’s short sellers to cover DMIFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.085 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $486.35 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $710,474 activity. $129,840 worth of stock was sold by Peed Daniel on Wednesday, February 13. $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27. Another trade for 13,250 shares valued at $216,285 was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $21,630 was made by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group reported 172,710 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 47,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1.38 million shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 391,362 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 43,874 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 59,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 46,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 105,570 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 14,720 shares. Blackrock owns 3.18 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 657 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 22,100 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 170,651 shares.

The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 294,289 shares traded or 144.07% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection