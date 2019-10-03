United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined While Stadium Capital Management Decreased by $1.96 Million Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Management Lifted by $3.31 Million Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 4.30 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 16,220 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 88,236 shares to 74,905 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 62,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,712 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Massachusetts-based North Amer Mngmt has invested 1.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Randolph Communications Inc holds 3.18% or 427,265 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 649,563 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plancorp Lc invested in 0.33% or 19,324 shares. 49,406 were accumulated by Naples Global Ltd Liability Company. 67,491 were accumulated by Intrust State Bank Na. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 1.38% or 77,751 shares. Asset Management One invested in 3.29 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Dt Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% or 111,779 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 11,031 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Limited Liability Co has 1.55% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 312,429 shares. Grimes And Inc reported 73,280 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 181,827 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp holds 32,058 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,015 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28,844 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Millennium Llc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 13,892 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 33,495 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 45,340 shares. Stadium Cap Mngmt holds 30,663 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.37 million shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 170,651 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. Whittemore Kent G also bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Tuesday, August 6. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of stock or 12,700 shares. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by MARTZ BRAD. On Tuesday, August 6 Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 22.77 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.