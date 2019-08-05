United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holding Raised by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc; As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Twin Capital Management Decreased Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 57,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, down from 73,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.72. About 2.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 163,943 shares traded or 35.97% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Group has 1.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Midas Management reported 1.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spark Invest Mngmt Limited owns 12,500 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 62,858 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,612 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.22% or 66,035 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,483 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 25,900 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 3,922 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Corporation Oh owns 6,684 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp stated it has 2.30M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 88,053 shares. 8,971 were reported by Main Street Research Lc. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 9,838 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 3,248 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Com Stk (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,390 shares to 48,940 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 22,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 2 insider sales for $710,474 activity. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Hogan Michael had bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. Shares for $6,446 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, February 22. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 58,650 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0% or 120,047 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 48,334 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 391,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern invested in 0% or 279,602 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 315,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 33,155 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 268,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 22,675 shares to 46,812 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,676 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).