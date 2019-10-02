United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holding Maintained by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc; Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Shares Were Volatile While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Its Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 630.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 22,249 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423,000, up from 3,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 32,029 shares traded or 73.91% up from the average. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 139,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 107,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 87,913 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 58,860 shares to 231,750 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,040 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 32,300 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Franklin Resource Inc invested in 1.07M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,697 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Schafer Cullen Capital Management invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0% or 19,902 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 33,495 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Com owns 838,386 shares. 1.37M are held by Vanguard Inc. American Research And holds 54,550 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 89,591 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $678,049 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II, worth $343,250. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by MARTZ BRAD. 3,000 shares were bought by Maroney Patrick, worth $35,250 on Tuesday, August 6. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 was made by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,758 shares to 16,778 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 6,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,290 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

