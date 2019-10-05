United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Idex (IEX) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Lowered Its Holding by $404,200 as Stock Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 82,209 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (IEX) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,050 shares to 16,075 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.30 million for 27.15 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock. $21,630 worth of stock was bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10. Whittemore Kent G also bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.47M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) by 388,469 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

