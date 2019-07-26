United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

We will be comparing the differences between United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 15 0.68 N/A 0.03 478.33 W. R. Berkley Corporation 59 1.61 N/A 2.98 20.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Insurance Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7% W. R. Berkley Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.70% and an $17 average price target. Competitively the average price target of W. R. Berkley Corporation is $56, which is potential -19.09% downside. The data provided earlier shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than W. R. Berkley Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Insurance Holdings Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 64.7% respectively. 6.7% are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -3.3% -11.04% -12.18% -22.97% -29.83% -13.66% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.55% 6.39% 13.31% 18.54% 23.69% 24.96%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while W. R. Berkley Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Berkley Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.