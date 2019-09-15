United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.77 N/A 0.03 377.67 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.67 N/A 0.05 234.69

Demonstrates United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to United Insurance Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 15.27% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 1.5% respectively. 6.6% are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has weaker performance than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.