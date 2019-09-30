United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 13 1.57 20.59M 0.03 377.67 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 98 2.80 19.85M 2.08 43.18

Table 1 highlights United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Insurance Holdings Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Kinsale Capital Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 160,608,424.34% 0.3% 0.1% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 20,160,471.26% 17.1% 5.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.37% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. with average price target of $16. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average price target and a -17.72% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Insurance Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.1% and 83.9%. About 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Kinsale Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.