United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.67 N/A 0.03 377.67 Chubb Limited 146 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Chubb Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Chubb Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Chubb Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. From a competition point of view, Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Chubb Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 24.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. Competitively Chubb Limited has a consensus target price of $158.5, with potential downside of -1.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Insurance Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Chubb Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Chubb Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.