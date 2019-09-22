United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.73 N/A 0.03 377.67 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.30 N/A 7.87 13.01

In table 1 we can see United Insurance Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and American Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $16, and a 21.77% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats United Insurance Holdings Corp.