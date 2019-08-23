United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)’s director Michael Hogan Paid for 4000 shares of the Company; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased By $495,926 Its International Paper Co (IP) Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 47.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 10,781 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 11,955 shares with $553,000 value, down from 22,736 last quarter. International Paper Co now has $15.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 1.51M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.31 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Despite Recent Volatility, RBC Still Very Bullish on 4 Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 19.66% above currents $38.86 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of IP in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24.

A legal report filed with the U.S. SEC on August 22, 2019 provided information that Michael Hogan, the director of United Insurance Holdings Corp, ‘s company bought 4,000 shares. With avg. cost per share of $3.2, the transaction’s amount is $12,860 U.S. Dollars. In the last month, he also purchased 25,300 shares with a total value of about $280,650 USD. Today, Michael Hogan has 87,688 shares or 0.20% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 26.58% above currents $12.64 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 8.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $546.44 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $991,582 activity. Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5. On Tuesday, August 6 Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 300 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II, worth $317,200. Maroney Patrick had bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250 on Tuesday, August 6. St John Scott also bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, August 9. Shares for $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock.

