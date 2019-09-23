United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Reaches $13.65 After 3.00% Up Move; Saratoga Investment 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (SAF) SI Increased By 64.44%

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (NYSE:SAF) had an increase of 64.44% in short interest. SAF’s SI was 7,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 64.44% from 4,500 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (NYSE:SAF)’s short sellers to cover SAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 15,505 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 63,028 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity ProtectionThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $590.11M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $14.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UIHC worth $17.70M more.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has BlackBerry Underperformed Despite Its Software Pivot? – Forbes” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing and Safran Invest in Electric Power Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Opens Doors for Future Moguls from HBCUs in New Documentary – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Delta Explores Forest Residue As Jet Fuel – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TCI Fund With 18% Annual Returns Is Worth Following – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 1,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 32,058 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 253,356 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp reported 378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv reported 123,457 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 113,406 shares. Pitcairn Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,406 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Synovus Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 6,543 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 64 shares. Millennium Management invested in 138,377 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,053 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $12,860 were bought by Hogan Michael on Tuesday, August 20. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. St John Scott had bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216 on Friday, August 9. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27. The insider DiFrancesco Paul F bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock or 300 shares. Shares for $22,155 were bought by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $590.11 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 17.22% above currents $13.65 stock price. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of UIHC in report on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.