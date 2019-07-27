United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Reaches $11.39 After 5.00% Down Move; Biomerica Has 1.5 Sentiment

The stock of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 132,607 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIESThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $491.89 million company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $10.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UIHC worth $24.59M less.

Biomerica Inc (BMRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold stock positions in Biomerica Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 125,183 shares, up from 87,576 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biomerica Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 6.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.91 million. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests.

Analysts await Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Biomerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biomerica, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,832 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,245 shares.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 33,264 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) has declined 34.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRA News: 08/03/2018 – Mexico’s COFEPRIS (Mexico’s Equivalent of the FDA) Approves Biomerica Colorectal Screening Test to Help Identify the Early Warning Signs of Colorectal Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Biomerica: Mexico’s COFEPRIS Approved EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test; 18/04/2018 – Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Completes $50M Series B Financing; 08/03/2018 – BIOMERICA SAYS APPOINTED DNA BIOPHARMA (DNA) AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR EZ DETECT PRODUCT IN MEXICO; 21/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Preclinical Data on ARO-ENaC for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; 08/03/2018 – MEXICO’S COFEPRIS (MEXICO’S EQUIVALENT OF THE FDA) APPROVES BIOMERICA COLORECTAL SCREENING TEST TO HELP IDENTIFY THE EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF COLORECTAL CANCER; 19/04/2018 – Biomerica adds Harry Leider, MD, MBA to Strategic Advisory Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Biomerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRA); 22/03/2018 – Scientific Review Committee Meets on OncBioMune’s Phase 2 Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS

More notable recent Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Biomerica’s (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shareholders Feel About Its 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Biomerica, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 16,300 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 170,651 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 14,593 shares. 8,089 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 43,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 23,285 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.18M are held by Blackrock. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,446 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% stake. 91,258 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Tiaa Cref Management Llc stated it has 39,186 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $491.89 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It has a 367.42 P/E ratio. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 7 insider sales for $128,114 activity. 12,000 shares valued at $193,440 were sold by Peed Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Hogan Michael also bought $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 Whittemore Kent G bought $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 400 shares. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.