United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Comparing side by side

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 15 0.63 N/A 0.03 377.67 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 91 1.76 N/A 6.78 14.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $17, and a 51.11% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Insurance Holdings Corp. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 84.5% respectively. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance while Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 20.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.