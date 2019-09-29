United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 38.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 6.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 160,608,424.34% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 20.59M 13 377.67 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

$16 is the average target price of United Insurance Holdings Corp., with a potential upside of 16.45%. The competitors have a potential upside of -97.57%. Given United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Insurance Holdings Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Insurance Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.