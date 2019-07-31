United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Stake Maintained by Polaris Capital Management Llc; Columbia Asset Management Increases Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 1.35M shares traded or 76.49% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 96,079 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $386,474 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Peed Daniel, worth $129,840 on Wednesday, February 13. Whittemore Kent G also bought $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. $40,350 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 16,819 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 170,651 are owned by Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability. Perritt Capital Mgmt reported 0.5% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 8,372 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pitcairn accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group stated it has 735 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.13% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 58,650 shares. Mason Street Advisors stated it has 6,902 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 1,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 59,153 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 0% or 7,082 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,323 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 56,200 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 8,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,964 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Appoints Brad Kalter as General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Companies With High Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Know This Before Buying United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries: Risks Are Adding Up Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Third Avenue Value Fund Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

