United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Increased Position; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $824,733

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 48,161 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 227,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 234,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Since March 6, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,155 was bought by MARTZ BRAD. Shares for $21,630 were bought by Hogan Michael. $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G. On Friday, August 9 the insider St John Scott bought $50,216. 580 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 278,300 shares to 19.42 million shares, valued at $212.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 56,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU).

