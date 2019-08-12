United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Jana Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 204,964 shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 15,230 were reported by Everence Cap. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct reported 1.56M shares stake. Burney Com accumulated 11,371 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 18,805 shares in its portfolio. 319,178 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 101,588 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Moreover, Da Davidson Co has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 121,332 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,050 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.07% or 10,563 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,580 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Company accumulated 38,397 shares. Cibc invested in 8,641 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Hap Trading Llc.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. 400 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $6,446 on Friday, February 22. The insider Menon Deepak bought $9,193. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was bought by Maroney Patrick. On Monday, August 5 Hogan Michael bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 12,700 shares.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Continue to Surge Higher? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” on December 20, 2013. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,182 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Banc Funds stated it has 0.15% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Comerica Bancorp has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 21,411 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 23,285 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 16,819 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 58,650 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 16,404 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 120,047 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 15,707 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 163,100 shares. 38,220 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 26,125 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).