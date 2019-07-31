United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Holder Polaris Capital Management Lifted Holding; Kirr Marbach & Company Boosted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 410,756 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 30,698 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 383,153 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 638,608 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com invested in 0% or 194,338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fincl Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 5.28M were accumulated by Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Systematic Fincl Management LP has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Glenmede Trust Na reported 137 shares stake. Globeflex Lp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 269,100 shares. 432 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Paloma Partners invested in 164,280 shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd In holds 2.34% or 568,050 shares in its portfolio.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares to 90,107 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,850 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Appoints Tracy Krumme as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David had sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640. WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $226,156 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% or 1,483 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 105,570 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Parametric Port Associates Ltd owns 38,220 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 315,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 4,278 shares. Invest Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 107,004 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 0.03% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 303,012 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,264 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,224 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 58,650 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Companies With High Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 297,527 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,397 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).