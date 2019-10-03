United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Market Valuation Declined While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Raised by $2.87 Million Its Holding; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shareholder Ares Management Has Increased Position by $1.48 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 100,141 shares traded or 54.42% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 205,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 838,386 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 633,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 133,085 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46,445 shares to 36,596 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 153,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. 25,000 shares valued at $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was made by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. $12,860 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Hogan Michael. St John Scott bought 4,258 shares worth $50,216. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,155 was made by MARTZ BRAD on Monday, August 5. $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 15,570 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 16,861 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 63,476 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 123,457 shares stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 50,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 32,058 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 308,951 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 128,753 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Raymond James And Associates owns 368,659 shares. 2,408 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 23,839 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,674 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 81,147 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 12,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,412 are held by Blackrock. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.59% or 577,947 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 34,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,500 are owned by Bulldog Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 135,834 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich And has 0.35% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 101,168 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 36,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 214,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,513 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.